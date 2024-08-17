Commissioner Reviews Finishing Works At Walton Road Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted a visit to the Walton Road Development Project and reviewed its finishing works.
During visit, he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Moosa Raza, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar, and AC Model Town and Cantt. Executive Director Technical CBD, Riyaz Hussain, provided a detailed briefing on the project.
The commissioner was briefed that the asphalt work on Walton Road project is set to commence next week following completion of cleaning activities. Additionally, the old nullah will be demolished and a green-belt will be established in its place.
The commissioner was informed that the 4-kilometer-long Walton Road, comprising 6 lanes, is expected to be completed by the end of September. Furthermore, the 4.3-kilometer deep drain along Walton Road is now 100 percent complete, and the sewage system has been separated.
The commissioner was assured that the installation of the rider sewer system on Walton Road will prevent water from the nullah from flooding into the surrounding streets. An underground trunk is also being constructed for utilities along Walton Road.
It was reported that two disposal stations are under construction on Walton Road. One is 80 percent complete, and the other is 98 percent complete, with both expected to be finalized shortly. The commissioner instructed that the project should adhere to the established deadlines and timelines.
The commissioner emphasized that Walton Road is a crucial artery for traffic and transportation. Its completion will result in significant time and fuel savings for the public. He directed that the pace of work be accelerated in line with the deadlines to ensure timely completion.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality18 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign18 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods18 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan18 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood18 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods18 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints18 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'18 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded28 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting28 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry to review rental ceilings of residential accommodations28 minutes ago
-
KMU, UK Consortium sign MoU to train KP nurses28 minutes ago