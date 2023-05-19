Commissioner reviews flood emergency arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited Jhelum River at Shahpur on Friday and reviewed the arrangements made for tackling any flood emergency in the coming days.

He reviewed ongoing mock exercises of Rescue-1122 and other departments including police to deal with any emergency-like situation related to floods.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Shoiab Ali also accompanied him.

Ajmal Bhatti also visited wheat procurement centres in the city and directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of the commodity purchase. He checked the 'bardana' (gunny bags) distribution process there.