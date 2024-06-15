Commissioner Reviews Flood Fighting Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 08:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said that the Meteorological Department predicted unusually heavy rains during this year's monsoon season, with a particular concern for cloudbursts in some areas of Sargodha Division, posing a risk of urban flooding.
Therefore, all Deputy Commissioners were directed to assess their disaster management arrangements thoroughly and promptly address any deficiencies. He held a meeting on Saturday in this regard. The Commissioner emphasized that all departments must ensure their personnel and machinery are fully operational and functional to handle flood-like situations. Irrigation field staff should closely monitor water levels and flow in rivers. Authorities should ensure the cleanliness of drains and main water passages. Chief Engineer Irrigation Anwar Sadiq Latif expressed concerns over rapid glacier melting affecting rivers, potentially leading to inundation. "There are 4 infrastructures on the River Sindh, 31 on the River Jhelum, and 15 on the River Chenab in Sargodha Zone, all of which have been thoroughly inspected.
Maintenance of river embankments and cleaning of drains have also been undertaken. Reporting of water inflow and outflow at Jinnah and Chashma Barrages has been intensified. Pre-flood inspections and mock exercises have been conducted throughout the zone. The recent heavy rains could affect populations in the hilly regions of Khushab and Mianwali, necessitating immediate protective and rescue measures", he added.
All four Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on their preparedness for expected monsoon rains and floods. Comprehensive preparations for flood control were also reviewed in all districts. The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Anwar Sadiq Latif, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Orangzeb Haider Khan, ADCR, Director Local Government, Director Health, as well as officials from municipal bodies, PDMA, Rescue 1122. Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar also participated via video link with their respective officials.
