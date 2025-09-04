Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Flood Relief Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Thursday conducted an emergency visit to Midh Ranajha Flood Sector in Tehsil Kot Momin, inspecting flood-affected areas, including village Abl and surrounding regions.

According to a spokesperson here, the commissioner reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations, directing the administration to ensure timely rehabilitation and assistance to affected families.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim briefed the Commissioner on the rescue efforts, stating that all departments are working diligently under his supervision.

He informed the Commissioner that the administration has established relief camps on an emergency basis in affected areas and is providing essential supplies, temporary shelter, food, and medical facilities to those in need.

The commissioner praised the relief teams' efforts and emphasized the importance of maintaining close coordination among departments to ensure a swift response. He stressed that no compromise should be made in providing safety and assistance to affected families.

Jahanzeb Awan directed the Rescue 1122, Health Department, Civil Defense, and other agencies to remain in the field until relief operations are complete. "The district administration is closely monitoring the water flow in affected areas to ensure timely response and assistance", the Commissioner concluded.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

2 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

2 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

2 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

4 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

7 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

9 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan