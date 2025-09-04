Commissioner Reviews Flood Relief Efforts
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Thursday conducted an emergency visit to Midh Ranajha Flood Sector in Tehsil Kot Momin, inspecting flood-affected areas, including village Abl and surrounding regions.
According to a spokesperson here, the commissioner reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations, directing the administration to ensure timely rehabilitation and assistance to affected families.
Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim briefed the Commissioner on the rescue efforts, stating that all departments are working diligently under his supervision.
He informed the Commissioner that the administration has established relief camps on an emergency basis in affected areas and is providing essential supplies, temporary shelter, food, and medical facilities to those in need.
The commissioner praised the relief teams' efforts and emphasized the importance of maintaining close coordination among departments to ensure a swift response. He stressed that no compromise should be made in providing safety and assistance to affected families.
Jahanzeb Awan directed the Rescue 1122, Health Department, Civil Defense, and other agencies to remain in the field until relief operations are complete. "The district administration is closely monitoring the water flow in affected areas to ensure timely response and assistance", the Commissioner concluded.
