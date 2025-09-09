Commissioner Reviews Flood Relief Efforts
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 11:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem, visited flood-affected areas of Kot Momin late night.
According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday, despite the challenges posed by rain and destruction, the administration's rehabilitation efforts were ongoing, with a focus on providing relief to affected communities.
The Commissioner reviewed rescue and relief activities in the affected areas, emphasizing that the Punjab government will not abandon the affected individuals.
He also assessed medical facilities, availability of medicines, and doctor attendance. He was informed that the Health Department was providing 24-hour medical services to flood victims.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the Commissioner on the operational relief camps, which were providing cooked meals, dry rations, medicines, and other essential facilities to affected families.
Jahanzeb Awan expressed satisfaction with the progress made by Rescue 1122, Health Department, Livestock, Irrigation, and other agencies in responding to the flood situation.
He assured flood victims that the Punjab government stands with them and will maintain its presence in affected areas until the rehabilitation process is complete. "The government is committed to delivering relief to every household affected by the floods, ensuring timely assistance to those in need", the Commissioner concluded.
Recent Stories
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’
Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts1 minute ago
-
58 dengue virus cases detected positive in Mirpur DHQ : MS Dr. Aamir Aziz41 minutes ago
-
KP EC issues polling schedule for vacant village council chairman seats51 minutes ago
-
Iran, Pakistan launch direct flight to boost connectivity, tourism1 hour ago
-
IIOJK education system collapsing under unyielding Kashmir conflict, leaving youth deprived: report2 hours ago
-
Police constable martyred during encounter10 hours ago
-
MUSLIM Institute hosts 1500th Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference11 hours ago
-
CM, PML-N President discuss trade, energy and regional ties with Iranian ambassador11 hours ago
-
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela power projects11 hours ago
-
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan11 hours ago
-
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity11 hours ago
-
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY12 hours ago