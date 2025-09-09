Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem, visited flood-affected areas of Kot Momin late night.

According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday, despite the challenges posed by rain and destruction, the administration's rehabilitation efforts were ongoing, with a focus on providing relief to affected communities.

The Commissioner reviewed rescue and relief activities in the affected areas, emphasizing that the Punjab government will not abandon the affected individuals.

He also assessed medical facilities, availability of medicines, and doctor attendance. He was informed that the Health Department was providing 24-hour medical services to flood victims.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner briefed the Commissioner on the operational relief camps, which were providing cooked meals, dry rations, medicines, and other essential facilities to affected families.

Jahanzeb Awan expressed satisfaction with the progress made by Rescue 1122, Health Department, Livestock, Irrigation, and other agencies in responding to the flood situation.

He assured flood victims that the Punjab government stands with them and will maintain its presence in affected areas until the rehabilitation process is complete. "The government is committed to delivering relief to every household affected by the floods, ensuring timely assistance to those in need", the Commissioner concluded.