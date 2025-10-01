Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Flood Relief Efforts In Kot Momin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing survey and relief operations in flood-affected areas of Kot Momin tehsil.

According to the commissioner's spokesperson here, the meeting assessed the progress of relief efforts, with 1,391 surveys completed so far. The meeting was briefed that 25 survey teams are working in 41 affected villages, assessing damage to homes, crops, and livestock. So far, 671 houses have been surveyed, with 401 partially damaged and 270 completely destroyed.

The representative of Livestock Department briefed the commissioner that the survey teams reported damage to crops on 837.

15 acres of land and the death of 13 livestock animals. Health and Livestock departments are actively engaged in relief operations, providing essential services to affected communities.

The commissioner stressed the need for a transparent survey process, ensuring no deserving family is deprived of assistance. The survey is to be completed within the next two weeks, enabling prompt distribution of relief funds to affected families.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fahd Mahmood, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Representatives from PDMA and other relevant departments were present.

Recent Stories

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance ..

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protectio ..

Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

1 hour ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

2 hours ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan