Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts in Kot Momin

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing survey and relief operations in flood-affected areas of Kot Momin tehsil.

According to the commissioner's spokesperson here, the meeting assessed the progress of relief efforts, with 1,391 surveys completed so far. The meeting was briefed that 25 survey teams are working in 41 affected villages, assessing damage to homes, crops, and livestock. So far, 671 houses have been surveyed, with 401 partially damaged and 270 completely destroyed.

The representative of Livestock Department briefed the commissioner that the survey teams reported damage to crops on 837.

15 acres of land and the death of 13 livestock animals. Health and Livestock departments are actively engaged in relief operations, providing essential services to affected communities.

The commissioner stressed the need for a transparent survey process, ensuring no deserving family is deprived of assistance. The survey is to be completed within the next two weeks, enabling prompt distribution of relief funds to affected families.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Wasim, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fahd Mahmood, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Representatives from PDMA and other relevant departments were present.