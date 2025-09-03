Commissioner reviews flood relief operations, dengue and smog control measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan on Wednesday visited the flood relief camp, established at Government middle school Gao Shala, Shafique Abad Bund Road, where she inspected facilities and shared breakfast with the affected families residing there.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Musa Raza, the Commissioner interacted with camp residents, who expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration. She also visited living quarters and the on-site medical center, reviewing healthcare facilities, medicines, and mobile “Clinic on Wheels” services being provided at the camp.

Commissioner Maryam Khan informed that floods have affected 31 villages in Lahore, displacing 43,000 people and leading to the relocation of 13,621 livestock to safer locations. Currently, 3,898 individuals are residing in nine relief camps established across four tehsils of Lahore, including three camps in Ravi Town. In addition to shelter and food, clothing is also being provided to the displaced families. She added that, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 17 medical camps are functional across Lahore to provide healthcare against waterborne diseases, while nine veterinary relief camps and 17 mobile dispensaries are serving livestock.

Later in the day, Commissioner Maryam Khan chaired a divisional meeting to review anti-dengue, anti-smog, and flood relief measures.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, MD WASA, SSP Traffic, officials of MCL, Environment, Health, Rescue 1122, Industries, and other departments, while all Deputy Commissioners of Lahore Division joined via video link.

During the briefing, officials informed that dengue larvae surveillance was ongoing across Lahore, with fewer cases reported this year compared to the same period last year. It was noted that larvicidal medicines were being safely applied to stagnant water, with special attention on hotspots including one union council in Iqbal Town.

Commissioner Maryam Khan directed the district administration to strictly ensure 100 percent compliance with dengue prevention protocols at all flood relief camps. She emphasized that residents must be provided with three daily meals and all essential supplies, while reports on sanitation, safe drinking water, and other services should be compiled in accordance with the Chief Minister’s instructions.

On environmental measures, officials briefed that Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 61 on Wednesday, with continuous monitoring underway. Notices have been issued to industries regarding emission control and smog prevention. The Commissioner instructed that anti-smog activities must not be disrupted due to flood-related operations, stressing the need for advance planning to avoid last year’s severe smog crisis. She further directed that pyro plants must be fully dismantled and strict action taken in case of violations.

The Commissioner said that effective coordination among all departments was essential to simultaneously manage flood relief, dengue prevention, and smog control, ensuring the protection of public health and safety.