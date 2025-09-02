Commissioner reviews flood situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The divisional administration remains on high alert as the Ravi River continues to experience very high flood levels, especially near Tehsil Kamalia and Peer Mahal.

On Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar visited flood-affected areas in Kamalia and received a detailed briefing from Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Sindhu. He was accompanied by DPO Ibadat Nisar, Assistant Commissioner Kamalia Iqra Nasir, and other senior officials.

During the visit, the commissioner inspected the flood protection measures at Mill Fatiana Bridge and reviewed damage along Harappa Road, which has been significantly affected by the floodwaters.

He also visited the relief camp set up at Tara Haveli, where he reviewed food and shelter arrangements for displaced families.

Commissioner Anwar personally inspected the facilities provided for livestock, established by the Livestock and Agriculture Departments, to ensure animal welfare alongside human relief.

Interacting with children at the camp, the commissioner inquired about their educational activities and distributed biscuits and juice packets among them. He also extended medical assistance to an elderly woman and went room to room to speak with flood victims, directly assessing the effectiveness of ongoing relief operations.

Commissioner Anwar reiterated the administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, and emphasized the need for continued vigilance and swift response to any emerging challenges.