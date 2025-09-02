Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Flood Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner reviews flood situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The divisional administration remains on high alert as the Ravi River continues to experience very high flood levels, especially near Tehsil Kamalia and Peer Mahal.

On Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar visited flood-affected areas in Kamalia and received a detailed briefing from Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Sindhu. He was accompanied by DPO Ibadat Nisar, Assistant Commissioner Kamalia Iqra Nasir, and other senior officials.

During the visit, the commissioner inspected the flood protection measures at Mill Fatiana Bridge and reviewed damage along Harappa Road, which has been significantly affected by the floodwaters.

He also visited the relief camp set up at Tara Haveli, where he reviewed food and shelter arrangements for displaced families.

Commissioner Anwar personally inspected the facilities provided for livestock, established by the Livestock and Agriculture Departments, to ensure animal welfare alongside human relief.

Interacting with children at the camp, the commissioner inquired about their educational activities and distributed biscuits and juice packets among them. He also extended medical assistance to an elderly woman and went room to room to speak with flood victims, directly assessing the effectiveness of ongoing relief operations.

Commissioner Anwar reiterated the administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, and emphasized the need for continued vigilance and swift response to any emerging challenges.

Recent Stories

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

12 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

21 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

30 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

1 hour ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

1 hour ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

2 hours ago
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan