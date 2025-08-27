Commissioner Reviews Flood Situation In Hasilpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen on Wednesday visited
Head islam, Naseerpur, Ganja Basti, Basti Khairu, Basti Azad, Tibbi
Jamal, and Shahpur in Tehsil Hasilpur and reviewed the flood situation.
During inspection of the flooded area, she directed the administrative
officers to expedite the evacuation of population from the riverine areas,
considering the flood threat.
She also instructed them to take all possible
measures to move people, along with their livestock, to safer locations.
Talking to local residents, she urged them to move to safer places.
The Commissioner directed the setting up of relief camps near the
populated areas affected by the potential flood. She stated that according
to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, measures
should be taken on an emergency basis to protect people from floods.
