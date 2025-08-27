Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Flood Situation In Hasilpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner reviews flood situation in Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen on Wednesday visited

Head islam, Naseerpur, Ganja Basti, Basti Khairu, Basti Azad, Tibbi

Jamal, and Shahpur in Tehsil Hasilpur and reviewed the flood situation.

During inspection of the flooded area, she directed the administrative

officers to expedite the evacuation of population from the riverine areas,

considering the flood threat.

She also instructed them to take all possible

measures to move people, along with their livestock, to safer locations.

Talking to local residents, she urged them to move to safer places.

The Commissioner directed the setting up of relief camps near the

populated areas affected by the potential flood. She stated that according

to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, measures

should be taken on an emergency basis to protect people from floods.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan