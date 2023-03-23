Commissioner reviews free flour distribution at various centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa remained in the field to monitor provision of free flour and visited various flour points in the provincial capital on Thursday.

He reviewed the process of distribution of free flour in Johar Town, Shershah Colony, Mohlanwal, Township, Model Town and Thokar Niaz Baigh and issued orders on the spot to redress the grievances of people.

The commissioner has suspended the Union Secretary Mohlanwal over negligence in duty responsibilities. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided at the flour points and directed the deputy commissioners to improve the arrangements. He said that the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramadan package was to provide relief to the deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for the convenience of people at flour points.