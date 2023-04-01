UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Free Flour Distribution Arrangements In Gujar Khan, Sohawa, Jhelum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division on Saturday visited the free flour distribution centers in Gujjar Khan, Sohawa and Jhelum and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the citizens.

Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nadarat Ali, Deputy Commissioner, Jhelum, Samiullah Farooq and Assistant Commissioners of Gujar Khan and Sohawa were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner also checked the quality of the flour and the weight of the flour bags.

The Commissioner inquired from the citizens about the quality of the flour and arrangements.

He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made at the free flour centres, he also reviewed the health facilities at the medical counter.

Free flour is a big relief for poor and deserving families, he said adding, a sufficient quantity of flour is available to supply under the scheme.

Free flour package is a public welfare scheme and a good initiative taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to the citizens, he added.

The administration is trying to facilitate the citizens and provide relief to the poor and deserving families, he said.

"We will leave no stone unturned to ensure all possible help and service to the deserving families," he said and informed that free flour would be provided till the 25th of Ramazan.

The administration is going to set up more trucking points to supply free flour, particularly in far-flung areas, he said.

People are appreciating the free flour package of the Punjab government.

"I am personally monitoring the process of providing free flour to the citizens," he said.

Negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated, he warned.

The Commissioner during the visit appreciated the volunteer services of the students to facilitate the citizens in Jhelum.

