Commissioner reviews health facilities

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bhawana, Khurram Shehzad paid a surprise visit to Primary Health Centre Chak 241-JB Mangoana, Tehsil Bhavana.

The AC inspected the medical services being provided to the patients there.

He also checked the cleanliness conditions and attendance of the doctors and staff.

The AC also checked the records of the emergency ward besides checking the availability of medicines provided to patients.