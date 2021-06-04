UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Reviews Health Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:47 PM

Commissioner reviews health facilities

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bhawana, Khurram Shehzad paid a surprise visit to Primary Health Centre Chak 241-JB Mangoana, Tehsil Bhavana

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bhawana, Khurram Shehzad paid a surprise visit to Primary Health Centre Chak 241-JB Mangoana, Tehsil Bhavana.

The AC inspected the medical services being provided to the patients there.

He also checked the cleanliness conditions and attendance of the doctors and staff.

The AC also checked the records of the emergency ward besides checking the availability of medicines provided to patients.

Related Topics

Visit Bhawana

Recent Stories

Environment Day to be observed with pledge to save ..

4 minutes ago

President urges PBM to enhance its outreach to cou ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka sued over ship disaster as possible oil ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Says Will Try to Revive Ties With US During ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Plans to Vis ..

9 minutes ago

Putin orders govt to have emissions reduction plan ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.