Commissioner reviews healthcare facilities at RIC, DHQ hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visited Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi and reviewed the medical facilities provided there.

He inspected various wards of the hospital, OPD, laboratory and examined cleanliness arrangements, attendance of doctors and para -medical staff, availability of necessary medicines and other facilities.

According to the details, the commissioner interacted with the patients and enquired about the quality of medical treatment provided to them. He directed the administration of hospital to incorporate their suggestions while improving the services. Moreover, effective monitoring system should ensured be so that the problems faced by the patients could be resolved immediately.

Engr Aamir Khattak further said that providing quality health services to the people is our top priority.

The government has assigned the responsibility of monitoring of hospitals for the implementation of the "standard medical facilities, in the reach of everyone". He directed that all Additional Deputy Commissioners should visit the hospitals to monitor the hospital management and submit their observations and suggestions with the hospital administration as well as the Commissioner's Office.

He maintained that the district administration's purpose is not just to fulfill our duty by visiting, but as a result of these visits, the positive changes in the hospitals will be our success.

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner City and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.