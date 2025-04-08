Commissioner Reviews Healthcare Facilities At RIC, DHQ Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 11:14 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visited Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi and reviewed the medical facilities provided there
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visited Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi and reviewed the medical facilities provided there.
He inspected various wards of the hospital, OPD, laboratory and examined cleanliness arrangements, attendance of doctors and para -medical staff, availability of necessary medicines and other facilities.
According to the details, the commissioner interacted with the patients and enquired about the quality of medical treatment provided to them. He directed the administration of hospital to incorporate their suggestions while improving the services. Moreover, effective monitoring system should ensured be so that the problems faced by the patients could be resolved immediately.
Engr Aamir Khattak further said that providing quality health services to the people is our top priority.
The government has assigned the responsibility of monitoring of hospitals for the implementation of the "standard medical facilities, in the reach of everyone". He directed that all Additional Deputy Commissioners should visit the hospitals to monitor the hospital management and submit their observations and suggestions with the hospital administration as well as the Commissioner's Office.
He maintained that the district administration's purpose is not just to fulfill our duty by visiting, but as a result of these visits, the positive changes in the hospitals will be our success.
Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner City and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident
Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider
"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination
Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC
Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Sidd ..
Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider28 minutes ago
-
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider24 minutes ago
-
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed24 minutes ago
-
Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Siddiqui7 minutes ago
-
Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide7 minutes ago
-
May-9 riots: ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail till May 37 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC for probing inordinate delay in completion of GMM Medical College Sukkur7 minutes ago
-
Mayor underscores need of master plan for Hyderabad14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Jinnah Hospital, reviews facilities14 minutes ago
-
NH&MP rounds up car snatcher from Jamshoro14 minutes ago