Commissioner Reviews Healthcare Services At MNHC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner reviews healthcare services at MNHC

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Maryam Nawaz

Health Clinic (MNHC) in Liliani to assess healthcare services being

provided to patients.

During the visit, the commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's performance

and issued directives to rectify the issues immediately, said an official spokesperson here.

The patients informed the commissioner about issues, including lack of staff and

poor sanitation.

Jahanzeb Awan directed the administration to address these issues promptly and provide

quality healthcare services to patients.

