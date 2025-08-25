Commissioner Reviews Healthcare Services At MNHC
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Maryam Nawaz
Health Clinic (MNHC) in Liliani to assess healthcare services being
provided to patients.
During the visit, the commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's performance
and issued directives to rectify the issues immediately, said an official spokesperson here.
The patients informed the commissioner about issues, including lack of staff and
poor sanitation.
Jahanzeb Awan directed the administration to address these issues promptly and provide
quality healthcare services to patients.
