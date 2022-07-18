Commissioner reviews implementation of NAP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan on Monday chaired an important meeting to review the strict implementation and monitoring of the revised National Action Plan (NAP).

District Police Officer Bannu Iqbal Khan, Excise and Taxation Officers, Assistant Director NADRA including all law enforcement officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the performance and procedures of all the law enforcement agencies and discussed action against Afghan refugees illegally residing in the district.

The Commissioner while giving instructions, said that the data report of all registered Afghan families and individuals should be obtained from the local Afghan Commissionerate to know that how many registered Afghan refugees are living in Bannu Division.

He instructed the Secretary to Commissioner to get a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer North Waziristan regarding transfer of ownership of Levy and Khasadar force and other operational equipment.

The Commissioner sought a detailed report on police infrastructure and working in the newly merged districts. Arshad Khan said that provincial government was taking concrete measures to release funds for the timely completion of police development projects and the newly merged districts.

In the meeting, the procedures and coordination of the law enforcement agencies with the people were also discussed in detail.