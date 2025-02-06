Commissioner reviews initiatives under PULSE project

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen to review the measures implemented in the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) Project.

The meeting was attended via video link by DG Punjab Land Records Authority Ikram-ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Revenue Aamir Nazir Khichi, PULSE Project focal person, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar. The meeting discussed the phased objectives and strategies for the large-scale joint distribution currently underway across Punjab.

The commissioner praised the performance of the PULSE Project in the digitalization of land and the joint distribution of land, and instructed the district administration to ensure cooperation with the PULSE team to meet the distribution targets within the stipulated time. Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen stated that land records should be modernized, transparent, and secure. She mentioned that technical measures are being implemented under the PULSE Project to ensure social safeguards. She directed that all staff and contractors ensure compliance with the principles of social safeguards so that project activities can be completed within a safe framework.

During the meeting, the DG PLRA provided a detailed briefing on the PULSE Project, land digitalization, urban record digitization, digital mapping, and the directory of government land, in addition to the distribution of joint accounts. He stated that the distribution of joint accounts is the flagship project of PULSE. He further mentioned that a project is also being initiated to create parcels by eliminating joint accounts.

Additionally, each district will be divided into four parts, utilizing modern technology for the distribution of land. He emphasized that the transfer of inheritance will be the top priority in the distribution of land, and that land will be allocated to living individuals. He urged revenue officers to create land records by visiting the residences of the landowners instead of sitting in the offices. The DG PLRA further stated that in order to ensure the objectives of the PULSE Project, revenue officers and field staff will be provided with stationery as well as incentives, while the performance of the officers will be linked to the KPIs of PULSE. The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division emphasized the need to demonstrate prudence for better protection of land rights and to participate in the distribution process.