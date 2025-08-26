Commissioner reviews key initiatives across division

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of administrative officials and reviewed the Punjab government's key initiative across the division.

According to the Commissioner office spokesperson here, the meeting reviewed the registration of religious seminaries, PULSE Project, performance of price Control Magistrates, arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions and gatherings, and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's public welfare initiatives.

The meeting was informed that 287 madrasas have been registered in Sargodha district, 187 in Khushab, 206 in Mianwali and 94 in Bhakkar.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of transparent and accountable registration processes.

PULSE project coordinator Wasim Awan briefed the meeting that the project aims to notify 136 mouzas, with 98 already notified and 36 in the final stages.

The Commissioner appreciated the timely completion of the project in Bhakkar district.

The Commissioner directed the immediate removal of magistrates with poor performance, emphasizing the importance of controlling inflation and profiteering.

The meeting highlighted the government's commitment to public welfare and social development initiatives.