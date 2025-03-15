Commissioner Reviews Key Initiatives, Orders Strict Action Against Hoarders
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, where the four deputy commissioners provided detailed briefings on key agenda items.
The commissioner was informed that in the second phase of the Chief Minister Punjab's 'Dhi Rani Programme', applications are being received and scrutinised by tehsil verification committees, while preparations are underway to organise mass marriages in the Sargodha division next month.
Secretary board Abu-ul-Hassan Naqvi presented a report on the ongoing matriculation examinations and informed the meeting that arrangements have begun for the upcoming annual intermediate exams.
A performance report on price control magistrates across the four districts was also presented. It was reported that 177 magistrates conducted 159,754 inspections across 13 districts, imposing fines totaling Rs. 2,971,000 for violations under the Price Act. Additionally, FIRs were registered against 146 wholesalers, 2,796 shopkeepers were arrested, and 281 business centres were sealed.
Commissioner Jahanzeb ordered strict enforcement of the zero-tolerance policy against wholesalers and hoarders. He also ordered action against both small shopkeepers and major shopping malls. Furthermore, he instructed that every supermarket and mall must have a designated 'DC Counter' to ensure the availability of essential food items in abundance.
The commissioner reviewed the progress of the 'Clean Punjab' initiative across all four districts, directing deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to enhance monitoring efforts. He also instructed the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) to streamline operations across the division within two days.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Waseem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mahmood, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, Secretary education Board Abu-ul-Hassan Naqvi, Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, and Market Committee officers. Deputy commissioners from Mianwali and ADCR Bhakkar participated via video link.
