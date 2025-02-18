Commissioner reviews Khawaja Corporation Flyover & GPO Chowk Underpass projects

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Amir Khattak on Tuesday visited the Khawaja Corporation Flyover and the underpass being constructed at GPO Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Amir Khattak on Tuesday visited the Khawaja Corporation Flyover and the underpass being constructed at GPO Chowk.

They reviewed the progress made on the projects and the ongoing construction work.

The Commissioner directed that the Khawaja Corporation Flyover be completed before Eid to get rid of the long-standing traffic jam problem on Adyala Road. On this occasion, the Commissioner was informed about the progress made on the project and it was informed that 45% of the work has been completed in this project, which was allotted on December 05, 2024.

Along with ensuring quality and transparency in the project, special attention is being paid to its speed so that it can be completed within the stipulated time and provide full convenience to the public.

Later, the Commissioner also visited the GPO Chowk Underpass. He said that work has started on this project, a contract of which has been awarded to FWO. The underpass will be built at GPO Chowk and TM Chowk.

He highlighted that all possible facilities would be provided to all the business centers coming in the way of the project and proper parking space would also be provided to them.

He directed that all the stakeholders temporarily affected by the project should be kept on board and their suggestions should be given priority.

"Priority should be given to the shifting of utilities, and care should be taken in the construction of the underpass so that the traffic flow of the city is not affected", he stressed.

He underlined that the completion of this project would not only guarantee easy and safe travel for the public but will also improve the overall traffic situation of the city.

He appealed to the public for cooperation and assured that in exchange for this temporary inconvenience, they would get lasting relief. He said that the concerned departments would ensure timely completion of these projects by utilizing all resources.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema was also accompanying the commissioner during the visits.