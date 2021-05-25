Commissioner reviews 'Khidmat' programme arrangements in Sahiwali

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Nadir Chatha Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for launching Punjab government's 'Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per' programme in the Sahiwal division.

Chairing a special meeting at the commissioner's office here, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar's initiative was a revolutionary step towards provision of civic amenities in all parts of the province.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination (ADC) Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Director Local Government Azhar Dewan, Chief Metropolitan Officer Farmaish Ali Chaudhry and the district administration officials.

The commissioner directed all municipal officers to ensure completion of sanitation arrangements in the cities and towns of the division, remove heaps of solid waste and construction materials lying on roads and streets, clear wall-chalking and repair all faulty streetlights.

He said the programme was being launched across Sahiwal division from May 27, for which the provincial government had also allowed municipal departments to recruit employees on daily-wage basis.

He also directed the local bodies to use the resources of other departments concerned, especially Irrigation and Highways for making the programme a success.