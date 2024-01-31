Commissioner reviews law, order situation

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that law and order should be the first priorit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that law and order should be the first priority of the administration.

She was presiding over a video-link meeting in connection with general election, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, and Capital Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia. The deputy commissioners of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh participated in the meeting through video-link. The election commissioner and officers of law-enforcement agencies were also present.

The commissioner directed for ensuring safety of election material, search operation around sensitive polling stations and implementation of comprehensive security plan and election code of conduct.