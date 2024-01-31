Commissioner Reviews Law, Order Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that law and order should be the first priorit
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that law and order should be the first priority of the administration.
She was presiding over a video-link meeting in connection with general election, here on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Regional Police officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, and Capital Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia. The deputy commissioners of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh participated in the meeting through video-link. The election commissioner and officers of law-enforcement agencies were also present.
The commissioner directed for ensuring safety of election material, search operation around sensitive polling stations and implementation of comprehensive security plan and election code of conduct.
Recent Stories
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water
Macron calls for a less regulated Europe
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector
Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Int ..3 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water3 minutes ago
-
No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar ina ..5 minutes ago
-
Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman5 minutes ago
-
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza5 minutes ago
-
5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins3 minutes ago
-
Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris3 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs5 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring peaceful atmosphere during elections3 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP emphasizes role of call agents as ambassadors of empathy, support3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 14.93m more from 491 defaulters3 minutes ago