Commissioner reviews law, order situation of Malakand Division

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday reviewed revised plans of the National Action Plan (NAP), law and order situation here at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif.

The meeting was also attended by the Regional Police Officer, Sajjad Khan Deputy Commissioners and concerned officials of Intelligence, anti-terrorism, anti-narcotics, customs, national financial institutions and police.

The meeting was briefed on measures and future action plans regarding law and order at the divisional level and revised action plans under NAP.

The meeting reviewed measures to prevent terrorist financing, use of illegal weapons, illegal explosives, smuggling, extortion, cybercrime and illegal documentation.

The meeting also reviewed measures for bringing terrorists and their facilitators to justice and measures to eradicate extremism.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation and said that the protection of the life and property of people is the Primary responsibility of the government.

He said that officers appointed in administrative and other positions have a great responsibility and trust between people and the state depends on their performance.