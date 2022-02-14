UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Maintenance, Repairing Work Of Main Roads In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Commissioner reviews maintenance, repairing work of main roads in city

Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Monday reviewed the progress of beautification and maintenance work carried out on the main roads of the provincial capital under 'Beautiful Lahore' Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Monday reviewed the progress of beautification and maintenance work carried out on the main roads of the provincial capital under 'Beautiful Lahore' Programme.

Chairing a meeting at his office here, the commissioner instructed that Jail Road underpass should be completely restored with renovations cum decoration, saying that restoration and renovation of Mall Road would be carried out by Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore (MCL) while Jail Road and Ferozpur Road were handed over to Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for beautification and repairing.

The commissioner briefed during the meeting that four spacious buildings of Mall Road had been selected which would be decorated and redesigned in a creative manner.

It was also briefed that six service delivery camps had been set up on three major roads of Lahore.

Commissioner Usman Younis directed the Park and Horticuture Authority (PHA) to complete all the beautification and green work on Ferozepur Road and others. He also directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to wash the ground properly after removal of waste containers from main roads of the city.

He also directed the MCL to deploy permanent anti-encroachment team at Ferozpur Road.

He also sought final date of completion of work from all departments and instructed them to enhance the pace of work.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Sundus Irshad, MCL Chief Officer Ali Bukhari along with officers of LDA, PHA, Traffic Police, District Administration Lahore, TEPA and others.

>