Commissioner Reviews Mall Road Renovation Process

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 07:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday said that renovation and beautification process on historic Mall Road Lahore is in full swing as per international standards.

He was chairing a meeting at his office to review the refurbishment of Mall Road in which he was briefed that main holes have been covered while polls paint will be started from Tuesday. Useless hanging wires on the road are being fixed properly and encroachments are being cleared permanently under the renovation plan.

The commissioner said that Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has divided the project of renovation into eight sections and currently the park near Punjab Assembly is being refurbished through horticulture work.

He said not even a single public and private trolley or damper would be allowed to travel in the city without covering properly. Walled City of Lahore Authority is also working on some underground water passages. He said the first phase of the project would be completed on Oct 30.

WASA Managing Director Gafran Ahmad, LWMC CEO Babar Sahibdin, Director Development Javed Rasheed Chohan, LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Municipal Officer (Infrastructure) Mian Saqib, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha and others attended the meeting.

