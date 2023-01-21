UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Marathon Route

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited the 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon route on Saturday to review the arrangement for the Marathon to be held on January 29 at Nishan-e-Pakistan Sea view

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited the 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon route on Saturday to review the arrangement for the Marathon to be held on January 29 at Nishan-e-Pakistan Sea view.

Deputy Commissioners of all seven districts senior police, traffic police and other officials accompanied him, according to a communique.

The Commissioner was briefed about the arrangements for the route and the prize distribution ceremony by the concerned officials.

The marathon will begin from the Nishan e Pakistan Sea View at 10. am and will culminate at the same point.

The police officials briefed the commissioner about the security arrangements being made for the participants on this occasion.

The Commissioner inspected the Marathon's start point and the finishing point was finalized.

He also inspected the site where the prize distribution ceremony would be held.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali shah would distribute the prizes to the winners. The Commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to play their role and coordinate efforts to successfully hold the Marathon.

For the online registration, a website link has been established, which is https://commissionerkarachi.gos.pk/marathon-registration, while a QR code has also been created for the same purpose to enable intending participants to get registered through scanning of the QAR code on their mobile phones.

The Commissioner hoped that people of all ages be it the youth, elderly people, men and women will participate in large numbers to make the positive and healthy event.

