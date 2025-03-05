Commissioner Reviews Matriculation Examination Centres
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzaib Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, visited the examination centres on Wednesday, established at Government Jamia Girls High school and Government Jamia Boys High School under the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sargodha.
During the visit, the commissioner inspected the students' exam copies, roll number slips, and attendance sheets. He emphasized that conducting fair and transparent examinations is the administration’s responsibility.
He directed the center superintendents and staff to ensure strict monitoring and prevent unauthorized individuals from entering the examination premises.
Furthermore, the commissioner instructed the center superintendents to distribute question papers and answer sheets on time while maintaining discipline in the examination centers. He warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
Secretary education Board Abu-ul-Hassan Naqvi and Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti also accompanied the Commissioner. Officials informed the Commissioner that a total of 94,380 candidates are appearing for the 10th-grade examination across 338 examination centers.
