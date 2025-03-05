Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Matriculation Examination Centres

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner reviews Matriculation examination centres

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzaib Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, visited the examination centres on Wednesday, established at Government Jamia Girls High school and Government Jamia Boys High School under the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sargodha.

During the visit, the commissioner inspected the students' exam copies, roll number slips, and attendance sheets. He emphasized that conducting fair and transparent examinations is the administration’s responsibility.

He directed the center superintendents and staff to ensure strict monitoring and prevent unauthorized individuals from entering the examination premises.

Furthermore, the commissioner instructed the center superintendents to distribute question papers and answer sheets on time while maintaining discipline in the examination centers. He warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Secretary education Board Abu-ul-Hassan Naqvi and Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti also accompanied the Commissioner. Officials informed the Commissioner that a total of 94,380 candidates are appearing for the 10th-grade examination across 338 examination centers.

Recent Stories

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

15 minutes ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

16 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

30 minutes ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

45 minutes ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

1 hour ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

1 hour ago
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan