Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Measures For Beautification Of City

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner reviews measures for beautification of city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha on Wednesday directed the officers concerned

to immediately ensure the beautification of green belts, repair and widening of intersections,

and repair of outer walls of cemeteries in the city.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the beautification of city, he said that encroachments

within the city and in streets and neighborhoods should also be removed. He said the lids

on manholes should be placed, restoration of streetlights, and tree plantation initiatives

should be made more effective. He further said that legal action against illegal petrol pumps

must be ensured.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa,

Additional Commissioner Consolidation Munawar Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner

Revenue Ameer Taimur, Assistant Commissioner General Malik Muhammad Akhtar, Additional

Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur

City Dr.

Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmad Sher Gondal,

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmar Malik, Superintendent Engineer Highways

Farrukh Mumtaz Waraich, Managing Director Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, and other officials concerned.

Related Topics

Petrol Company Bahawalpur Saddar

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

5 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

9 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

18 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

21 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

1 day ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

1 day ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan