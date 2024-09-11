Commissioner Reviews Measures For Beautification Of City
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha on Wednesday directed the officers concerned
to immediately ensure the beautification of green belts, repair and widening of intersections,
and repair of outer walls of cemeteries in the city.
Presiding over a meeting regarding the beautification of city, he said that encroachments
within the city and in streets and neighborhoods should also be removed. He said the lids
on manholes should be placed, restoration of streetlights, and tree plantation initiatives
should be made more effective. He further said that legal action against illegal petrol pumps
must be ensured.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa,
Additional Commissioner Consolidation Munawar Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner
Revenue Ameer Taimur, Assistant Commissioner General Malik Muhammad Akhtar, Additional
Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur
City Dr.
Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmad Sher Gondal,
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmar Malik, Superintendent Engineer Highways
Farrukh Mumtaz Waraich, Managing Director Bahawalpur Waste Management Company
Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, and other officials concerned.
