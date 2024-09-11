Commissioner reviews measures for beautification of city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha on Wednesday directed the officers concerned

to immediately ensure the beautification of green belts, repair and widening of intersections,

and repair of outer walls of cemeteries in the city.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the beautification of city, he said that encroachments

within the city and in streets and neighborhoods should also be removed. He said the lids

on manholes should be placed, restoration of streetlights, and tree plantation initiatives

should be made more effective. He further said that legal action against illegal petrol pumps

must be ensured.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa,

Additional Commissioner Consolidation Munawar Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner

Revenue Ameer Taimur, Assistant Commissioner General Malik Muhammad Akhtar, Additional

Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur

City Dr.

Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmad Sher Gondal,

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmar Malik, Superintendent Engineer Highways

Farrukh Mumtaz Waraich, Managing Director Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, and other officials concerned.