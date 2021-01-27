Commissioner reviews measures for Sukkur beautification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measures for beautification of Sukkur and resolving traffic and parking related issues.

Heads of different departments attended the meeting.

The commissioner Sukkur directed to expedite the process for improving the civic amenities. The entry and exit points should be improved especially, he added.

He directed the agencies concerned to remodel important squares to reduce the pressure of traffic.