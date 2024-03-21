Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Measures Taken For Beautification Of City

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner reviews measures taken for beautification of city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has directed for taking initiatives to transform various parks and gardens in the city into lush green. He was chairing a review meeting of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here Thursday.

He said that plans were made to construct new monuments to enhance the city's beauty.

The Commissioner also directed to improve the parks' walkways and emphasized the importance of sports.

On this occasion, the Director General of PHA Rubina Iqbal Abbasi briefed the Commissioner on the initiatives taken by the PHA.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain, Director General PHA Bahawalpur Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Director Admin and Finance PHA Abid Yasin, Assistant Director Marketing Rao Jazib Saeed and Assistant Director Horticulture Rana Masroor.

Related Topics

Sports Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

32 minutes ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

42 minutes ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

2 hours ago
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

4 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan