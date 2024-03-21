Commissioner Reviews Measures Taken For Beautification Of City
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has directed for taking initiatives to transform various parks and gardens in the city into lush green. He was chairing a review meeting of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here Thursday.
He said that plans were made to construct new monuments to enhance the city's beauty.
The Commissioner also directed to improve the parks' walkways and emphasized the importance of sports.
On this occasion, the Director General of PHA Rubina Iqbal Abbasi briefed the Commissioner on the initiatives taken by the PHA.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain, Director General PHA Bahawalpur Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Director Admin and Finance PHA Abid Yasin, Assistant Director Marketing Rao Jazib Saeed and Assistant Director Horticulture Rana Masroor.
