Commissioner Reviews Measures To Control Smog
October 29, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, during a meeting on smog control initiatives here on Tuesday, reviewed the measures taken to tackle dust.
Punjab Secretary for Environment Raja Jahangir Anwar also attended the meeting.
DG Environment Punjab Imran Hameed briefed the meeting that effective from Oct 25, a ban had been imposed on the entry of uncovered sand and soil trucks into Lahore. Approximately 450 trucks and trollies enter the city daily. To enforce this ban, check-posts have been established at six entry points where these trucks enter. Inspectors from neighboring districts will rotate duties at these points every three weeks, while teams from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and traffic police are conducting joint operations.
The Commissioner emphasized that the check-posts will be monitored using cameras from the Punjab Safe City Authority. He highlighted that dust from uncovered trucks significantly contributes to smog and stressed the urgent need for preventive measures. He also called for action against overloaded trucks, which emit more smoke due to engine strain.
Additional Commissioner Hamid Mahmood Malhi, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, DG PHA Tahir Watoo, DG Environment Imran Hameed, and CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din attended the meeting.
