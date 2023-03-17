Commissioner reviews measures to distribute free flour during Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has reviewed the measures being taken to distribute free flour during the holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has reviewed the measures being taken to distribute free flour during the holy month of Ramadan.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here on Friday, the commissioner reviewed the availability and supply of the subsidized flour.

The commissioner said that free flour would be given to the low income citizens during Ramadan and for the purpose physical tagging of all sale points has been completed. He added 24/7 sales points would also be built in the city for the convenience of eligible citizens.

He said that eligible citizens would be able to get a total of three 10 kg bags of free flour in a month, adding that citizens could report any query on 08002345 message service.

Randhawa said that DCs and ACs would have a dashboard login to monitor the process while cameras would be installed at sales points. Sales points would be extended during Ramadan, he added.

Earlier, Punjab Information and Technology board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yusuf informed the meeting that a mobile application has been developed to monitor the steps of free flour distribution to end users. He said that 8070 would be the inquiry number to know the eligibility of citizens for free flour.

Deputy Commissioners of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Additional Commissioner, Director food Lahore, regional officers were present in the meeting.