Commissioner Reviews Medical, Administrative Matters Of General Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner reviews medical, administrative matters of General Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad to review its medical and administrative matters, here on Tuesday.

He checked the medical facilities provided to the patients in different wards including the OPD.

He also inspected the arrangements for the attendants and availability of other medical facilities.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs in all means and said that the staff at the entrance should sensitised people to wear face-masks. He said that the government was providing the best medical services to people so no stone should be left unturned in provision of treatment facilities to patients.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Akhtar briefed the commissioner about the overall performance of the hospital and facilities.

