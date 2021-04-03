UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Mega Development Projects In Sahiwal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:03 PM

Commissioner reviews mega development projects in Sahiwal

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha on Saturday directed the Metropolitan Corporation to prepare a master plan for the city by keeping in mind the increasing population and needs of next 40 years as better planning was the only way to provide civic amenities to the people

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha on Saturday directed the Metropolitan Corporation to prepare a master plan for the city by keeping in mind the increasing population and needs of next 40 years as better planning was the only way to provide civic amenities to the people.

He said this while presiding over the weekly review meeting of the ongoing mega development projects in the city at the camp office.

Chief Metropolitan Officer Farmaish Ali Chaudhry, Director Local Government Azhar Dewan, Deputy Director Technical Abid Inayat Sheikh and representatives of Nespak and others contractors were also present.

The meeting was told that work of laying sewerage lines in northern part of the city had been started at a cost of Rs 2,128.3 million, under which 10.64 km sewer lines of 12 to 15 inch diameter and 41.63 km of 18 to 72 inch diameter would be laid which would take the sewage to the disposal station near Muhammadpur. Under the plan, all existing disposal stations in the city would be demolished.

Similarly, work had also been started on a project to replace the existing drinking water lines in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 2.58 billion, under which pipelines are being laid to provide door-to-door connection by replacing the existing lines.

In the first phase, the work had been started in Tariq Bin Zayed Colony and Fateh Sher Colony.

In addition, four water tanks would be constructed at Madina Masjid Ground, Mohalla Noor Park, Ghalla Mandi and Batala school Ground and 7 would be repaired.

Similarly, 28 new tube-wells would be installed while 45 would be repaired. Apart from, 10 new water filtration plants would be installed in the city and 20 existing plants would be repaired under the plan.

The meeting was further informed the sewerage project would be completed within one and a half years and the water supply project in two years by June 2022 and December 2022, respectively.

