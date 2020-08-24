UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Muharram Arrangements

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:33 PM

Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry visited Chowk Clock Tower to review arrangements of Muharram processions here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry visited Chowk Clock Tower to review arrangements of Muharram processions here on Monday.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza and Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari were also accompanied them.

They also visited Central Imambargah and met the organizers of Muharram processions.

Members of the District Peace Committee were also present on the occasion.

They also checked Rescue 1122, medical services and other arrangements near Imambargahsand directed the staff to remain vigilant.

