Commissioner reviews Muharram arrangements in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness at places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions with provision of maximum facilities to mourners during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday which reviewed the arrangements being made by the district administration and municipal authorities in Hyderabad during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed the deputy commissioner to address the sewerage system and replace all choked lines particularly at the place of Majalis-e-Azama and routes of mourning processions.

Besides, uninterrupted water supply should also be ensured so that the people could not face any inconvenience during the month, he added.

He called upon the heads of all concerned departments to make close coordination among them so that any issue if occurred could be resolve and addressed at the earliest, The utilization of available funds be carried out judiciously so that maximum facilities could be provided to the people, he said and directed the activation of CCTV camera system installed at different roads of Hyderabad.

The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company should also avoid load management at the time of Majalis-e-Aza and mourning processions, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Abdul Ghaffar Soomro briefed the Commissioner about the efforts being made by the district administration including active coordination with the religious leaders of different sects as well as utilization of maintenance and repair funds in different parts of the districts.

Commissioner along with DIG Hyderabad Sharjil Ahmed Kharal also visited different parts of Hyderabad including Qadam Gah Moula Ali and reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration for the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.