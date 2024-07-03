Commissioner Reviews Municipal Arrangements For Muharram
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, reviewed the arrangements related to municipality in view of start of holy month of Muharram
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, reviewed the arrangements related to municipality in view of start of holy month of Muharram.
The commissioner announced establishment of a central control room for Muharram at the Lahore DC office. Additional feeds would also be monitored for surveillance. The control room will be equipped with 480 cameras, and an additional 1,000 cameras will be added.
The meeting was briefed that due to monsoon rains, special arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city. All hanging electrical wires along the routes of Muharram processions have been removed. Backup generators are on standby in case of power outages. Lahore has completed essential preparations for Muharram processions. Lighting has been installed behind closed streets for processions and gatherings.
In addition, chemical and cylinder shops around the areas where Muharram processions and gatherings take place are being inspected.
A comprehensive security plan has been put in place for Muharram in Lahore, with strict surveillance in hotspot areas. Traffic police will provide daily traffic advisories based on procession routes.
Emergency services and administrative officers will be present alongside processions. All districts have prepared Muharram arrangements in consultation with stakeholders. Vigilant district safety committees will be active, and coordination with religious scholars is crucial. Precautions have been taken to prevent any incidents during the Muharram period.
The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Rafa Haider, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Aarif, DG PHA Tahir Watto, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, CEO LWMC Babar Sahibdin, Deputy MD WASA Abdul Latif, and Muhammad Shahid from Lahore Rescue 1122. Deputy Commissioners from other districts participated through video link.
Recent Stories
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO
Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China
Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest
US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low
DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement
Custom officials visits NH&MP office
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families
FESCO issues shutdown program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest2 minutes ago
-
Climate awareness through art, engaging children critical tool for resilience: Romina2 minutes ago
-
Custom officials visits NH&MP office5 minutes ago
-
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG5 minutes ago
-
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM24 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families24 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II24 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction at growing Pak, Russian ties marked with shared desire3 minutes ago
-
NY State Assembly Dy Speaker calls for promoting cooperation between US-Pak in education, health sec ..3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns bomb blast incident in Bajaur3 minutes ago