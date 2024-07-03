Commissioner reviews municipal arrangements for Muharram

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, reviewed the arrangements related to municipality in view of start of holy month of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, reviewed the arrangements related to municipality in view of start of holy month of Muharram.

The commissioner announced establishment of a central control room for Muharram at the Lahore DC office. Additional feeds would also be monitored for surveillance. The control room will be equipped with 480 cameras, and an additional 1,000 cameras will be added.

The meeting was briefed that due to monsoon rains, special arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city. All hanging electrical wires along the routes of Muharram processions have been removed. Backup generators are on standby in case of power outages. Lahore has completed essential preparations for Muharram processions. Lighting has been installed behind closed streets for processions and gatherings.

In addition, chemical and cylinder shops around the areas where Muharram processions and gatherings take place are being inspected.

A comprehensive security plan has been put in place for Muharram in Lahore, with strict surveillance in hotspot areas. Traffic police will provide daily traffic advisories based on procession routes.

Emergency services and administrative officers will be present alongside processions. All districts have prepared Muharram arrangements in consultation with stakeholders. Vigilant district safety committees will be active, and coordination with religious scholars is crucial. Precautions have been taken to prevent any incidents during the Muharram period.

The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Rafa Haider, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Aarif, DG PHA Tahir Watto, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, CEO LWMC Babar Sahibdin, Deputy MD WASA Abdul Latif, and Muhammad Shahid from Lahore Rescue 1122. Deputy Commissioners from other districts participated through video link.