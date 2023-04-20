UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Municipal, Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Commissioner reviews municipal, security arrangements

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday reviewed municipal and security arrangements regarding Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday reviewed municipal and security arrangements regarding Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to official sources here, the commissioner directed the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness of city during Eid-ul-Fitr besides canceling the holidays of necessary field staff.

He also directed a crackdown against bus owners charging extra fares from passengers.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed all assistant commissioners to visit bus stops and make sure proper display of government fares. He further said that wheat procurement process would stop only on Eid day.

He further said that all relevant departments and authorities should ensure proper cleanliness at 'Eidgahs'Punjab Auqaf department should inform people about Eid prayer timings in government mosques.

