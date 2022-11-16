UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Murree Emergency Plan Finalized For Snowfall Season

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan here on Wednesday reviewed Murree Emergency plan finalized for snowfall season.

According to a commissioner's office spokesperson, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Murree, DC Rawalpindi, Station Commander Murree and other officers of the departments concerned.

The meeting reviewed all the arrangements finalized by the administration for the snowfall season to ensure the protection of the tourists in Murree.

Saqib Manan directed the authorities to ensure strict implementation of the decision of the High Court regarding Murree tragic incident.

All the departments concerned should fulfil their responsibilities with dedication and commitment while implementing Murree emergency plan, the Commissioner added.

A maximum of 8,000 vehicles should be allowed entry into Murree according to the traffic plan finalized for the winter season, Saqib Manan said adding, other entry routes of Murree like 'Kohala and Barrian' should also be monitored.

He instructed the officers that special focus should also be given to the convenience and ease of the local residents while finalizing the arrangements.

All snow removal machinery should be kept operational besides arranging salt sprinkler machines and ensuring attendance of the required number and staff, the commissioner said.

Meteorological Department should send timely forecasts to all the departments concerned and all the departments should also develop close coordination with each other to give quick responses in case of any emergency, he added.

Saqib Manan directed that there should be warning boards for the convenience of the tourists at several points besides arrangements to display up-to-date information.

The spokesperson informed that on the special directives of the Commissioner, a control room had also been established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency can contact the control room on 051-9269015, 051-9269016, 051-9269018.

The representatives of all the departments concerned would remain present in the control room which would work round the clock under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Murree.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Murree Ahmed Hassan Ranjha informed that Murree District Administration had set up special facilitation centers at 13 sensitive points for tourist assistance and emergency response.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, CMH Murree and basic health centers had also finalized arrangements for the snowfall season besides setting up two health camps at Lower Toppa and Bansra Gali for the convenience of the tourists, ADC added.

He said that strict action would be taken against the rules violators and those who try to exploit any situation in Murree.

