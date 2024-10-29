Commissioner Reviews Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan paid a surprise visit to the Government Nawaz Sharif
Cardiology Hospital here on Tuesday.
The engineers on-site briefed him on progress, explaining that structural work
is underway.
The commissioner emphasized that there would be no compromise on quality of
materials and construction standards. He instructed that the work should be completed
as quickly as possible.
Jahazeb Awan said that efforts were being made to expedite healthcare projects in
the province to enhance facilities.
Later on, the commissioner also visited the Ghalib library and reviewed the
collection.
