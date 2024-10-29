Commissioner reviews Nawaz Sharif Cardiology project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan paid a surprise visit to the Government Nawaz Sharif

Cardiology Hospital here on Tuesday.

The engineers on-site briefed him on progress, explaining that structural work

is underway.

The commissioner emphasized that there would be no compromise on quality of

materials and construction standards. He instructed that the work should be completed

as quickly as possible.

Jahazeb Awan said that efforts were being made to expedite healthcare projects in

the province to enhance facilities.

Later on, the commissioner also visited the Ghalib library and reviewed the

collection.