Commissioner Reviews Nigehban Ramazan Package, Calls For Strict Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 08:31 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Khattak chaired a review meeting regarding the Nigehban Ramazan Package and the ongoing facilitation of Ramazan Bazaars across the division. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely distribution of aid to deserving families within the current week.

During the meeting, the Commissioner highlighted that the increasing footfall in Ramazan Bazaars was a testament to the government's successful measures in providing essential commodities at subsidized rates. He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to ensuring the availability of food items at controlled prices.

Emphasizing strict action against profiteers and hoarders, Commissioner Khattak ordered an intensified crackdown on those manipulating market prices. He stated that the government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against hoarders and price gougers, and any violation would result in severe legal action.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to take stringent measures against the commission mafia involved in creating artificial shortages of essential goods. He also directed price control magistrates to go after major hoarders and profiteers, ensuring relief for the general public.

Furthermore, Commissioner Khattak stressed the importance of continuous market monitoring, directing officials to remain vigilant in providing real-time relief to consumers. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and other relevant officials, who briefed the Commissioner on the ongoing operations against hoarders and profiteers across the division.

The session concluded with a detailed assessment of the crackdown's effectiveness, with Commissioner Khattak urging authorities to accelerate their efforts in maintaining price stability and ensuring uninterrupted supply during Ramazan.

