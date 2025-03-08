Commissioner reviews 'Nighaban Ramzan' pay order distribution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a meeting to review the distribution of pay orders under the “Nighaban Ramzan” initiative launched by Chief Minister Punjab to support low-income families.

During the meeting held at Commissioner Office on Saturday, the Commissioner was briefed that all districts have successfully delivered more than half of the registered pay orders directly to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps. It was also highlighted that district authorities are actively monitoring the franchises responsible for cashing these pay orders, and strict actions have been taken against those violating guidelines.

The Commissioner emphasized that all shops and street vendors must display the official price lists and ensure strict adherence to government regulations. Reviewing the progress of pay order distribution across the division, he reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to transparency, ensuring that financial aid reaches the deserving without any deductions.

He stated that a total of 399,205 low-income families in Lahore Division are receiving pay orders at their doorsteps. Each pay order carries a value of Rs. 10,000, which must be paid in full to the titleholder without any unauthorized deductions.

He further noted that in Lahore, 199,287 families are benefiting from this initiative, while in Sheikhupura, 81,796 families are receiving financial aid. In Nankana Sahib, 42,793 families are covered under the program, whereas in Kasur, the pay orders have been distributed to 75,329 families. He directed officials to ensure that the assistance is delivered with complete honesty and transparency.

Apart from the pay order distribution, Commissioner Lahore also reviewed the supply of sugar at designated sale points and Ramzan Bazaars across all districts. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, while Deputy Commissioner Nankana Muhammad Tasleem Rao, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Imran Ali, and Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth participated via video link.