Commissioner reviews ongoing anti polio campaign in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited different areas of the division to review the ongoing National Anti-Polio Campaign.

Commissioner during the visit of Taluka Nawabshah visited mobile, transit and fix points of Polio teams and EPI Center and inspected the performance of polio teams.

He also collected information from area residents about the arrival of polio teams at their points.

Instructing the officials of the health department and Union Council medical officers, the Commissioner said that apart from administrating polio drops to all children up to the age of five years they must be given a supplement of vitamin A.

He said that during evening meetings regarding the polio campaign, the problems discussed shall be resolved to take proper measures to make the campaign successful

He appealed to parents for cooperation with polio teams visiting house to house for vaccination of children in order to prevent them from lifelong disability.

District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator World Health Organization Dr. Jehangir Korai and other officials were present on the occasion.

