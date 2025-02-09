Commissioner Reviews Ongoing Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited various project sites on Sunday to assess the progress and quality of ongoing construction under the Punjab Highway and Buildings Department.
According to a press release, issued by the Commissioner’s office, Awan inspected the construction of the Model Agriculture Mall at Risala No. 5, a farmer-friendly initiative by the Punjab government. Calling for timely completion, he stressed that high standards must be maintained with no compromise on quality.
At the Rural Health Center (RHC) Lalyani, the commissioner reviewed various departments, instructing officials to ensure cleanliness and maintain functional fire-fighting equipment. Officials briefed him on the revamping of 45 healthcare centers across Sargodha district, including seven RHCs and 38 Basic Health Units (BHUs). So far, 20 centres have been renovated and will be handed over to the Health Department by the end of the month, with the remaining work set for completion by April 30.
Jahanzeb Awan also inspected road construction projects, including routes from 33 Phatak to Kot Momin, Qainchi Mor to Islampura Phatak, Kot Momin to Bhalwal, and Chak No. 36-NB to 33 (Railway Gate). He directed the officials concerned to ensure the use of high-quality materials, warning that substandard work would not be tolerated.
Officials provided an update on the 47-Pul Flyover project, which is being worked on round the clock and is expected to open for traffic within two weeks. The Punjab government has released funds for road construction and maintenance in Sargodha, with contractors actively working to complete projects by the end of the fiscal year.
The commissioner specifically ordered for completion of the Qainchi Mor to Islampura Phatak road by April 30.
Senior officials accompanying him included SE Highways Amanat Ali, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Shahid Imran, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, and Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Mehtab Khan.
