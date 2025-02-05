Commissioner Reviews Ongoing Polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visited different areas of the provincial capital on Wednesday and reviewed ongoing polio campaign.
He said polio vaccination teams were discharging their duties with full commitment.
He said, "Today is third day of polio vaccine and polio vaccination teams are deployed at railway station and bus terminals."
During ongoing polio campaign a target has been set to administer polio vaccine to 2230134 children of up to 5 years of age in Lahore, he added.
