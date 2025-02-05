Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Ongoing Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Commissioner reviews ongoing polio campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visited different areas of the provincial capital on Wednesday and reviewed ongoing polio campaign.

He said polio vaccination teams were discharging their duties with full commitment.

He said, "Today is third day of polio vaccine and polio vaccination teams are deployed at railway station and bus terminals."

During ongoing polio campaign a target has been set to administer polio vaccine to 2230134 children of up to 5 years of age in Lahore, he added.

Recent Stories

Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the k ..

Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against In ..

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

3 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

4 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

4 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

4 hours ago
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

5 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

5 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

5 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan