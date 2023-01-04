Commissioner reviews ongoing projects of Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday visited Rahim Yar Khan and reviewed the ongoing development projects.

He visited Iqbalabad to Thali Chowk two-way road, the bridge extension project of Shahi Road Sadiq Canal Baba Gharib Shah, and the two-way road of Khanpur to Dari Sanghi. He also visited the newly constructed Deputy Commissioner Complex and reviewed the construction process.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi briefed the Divisional Commissioner about the progress on development projects.

Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said,"The government policies of public welfare and relief are being implemented." He said,"Departmental performance should be monitored so that public welfare projects can be completed within stipulated time.

" He said,"Rahim Yar Khan is an important district of Bahawalpur Division and various urban development projects are initiated in the city." Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that the canals passing through the center of the city should also be made beautiful and safe. Special attention should also be given to the entrance and exit routes of the district.

He said," he is taking responsibility to ensure the availability of funds for the pending projects who were stopped due to lack of funds so that the public welfare projects could be completed on time.

Deputy Director of Development Talib Hussain Randhawa, Executive Engineer Highways Shafiq Ahmed, and Executive Engineer Buildings Nauman Salman were also present on this occasion.