UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Ongoing Projects Of Rahim Yar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner reviews ongoing projects of Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday visited Rahim Yar Khan and reviewed the ongoing development projects.

He visited Iqbalabad to Thali Chowk two-way road, the bridge extension project of Shahi Road Sadiq Canal Baba Gharib Shah, and the two-way road of Khanpur to Dari Sanghi. He also visited the newly constructed Deputy Commissioner Complex and reviewed the construction process.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi briefed the Divisional Commissioner about the progress on development projects.

Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said,"The government policies of public welfare and relief are being implemented." He said,"Departmental performance should be monitored so that public welfare projects can be completed within stipulated time.

" He said,"Rahim Yar Khan is an important district of Bahawalpur Division and various urban development projects are initiated in the city." Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that the canals passing through the center of the city should also be made beautiful and safe. Special attention should also be given to the entrance and exit routes of the district.

He said," he is taking responsibility to ensure the availability of funds for the pending projects who were stopped due to lack of funds so that the public welfare projects could be completed on time.

Deputy Director of Development Talib Hussain Randhawa, Executive Engineer Highways Shafiq Ahmed, and Executive Engineer Buildings Nauman Salman were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Salman Khan Road Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Progress Khanpur Government

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: JIT starts pr ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: JIT starts preparation of interim challan

2 minutes ago
 UVAS holds national symposium on ‘Effects of Flo ..

UVAS holds national symposium on ‘Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestoc ..

9 minutes ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro proves itself as the best c ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro proves itself as the best choice for Photographers

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP's notice to ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP's notice to remove him as PTI Chairman

13 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan becomes top trend on Twitter

Kubra Khan becomes top trend on Twitter

31 minutes ago
 Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring ..

Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring Pakistan out of prevailing cri ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.