Commissioner reviews operations taken against illegal profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Tuesday reviewed the efforts being made by the District Administrations to control the government fixed prices of essential commodities and the actions taken against profiteers.

The Commissioner Karachi reviewed the operation against illegal profiteering in a meeting chaired by him here, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Commissioner-II Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed and Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar.

The deputy commissioners briefed about the efforts made to control prices and prevent adulteration in milk, meat, and other food items in their respective districts.

DC Malir Irfan Salam informed the commissioner about the crackdown on factories producing oil from dead animals and chemical mixed milk, carried out in collaboration with the Food department.

He reported that approximately 700 liters of oil were confiscated by the food department, and the factories were sealed, and two individuals, including the owner, were arrested.

The Deputy Commissioner Malir further stated that, along with the Food Department team, Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Hyderi took action against a factory mixing chemicals in milk in Lal Muhammad Kharal Bara Bhens Colony.

The Food Department seized 720 kilograms of powder used to make milk and destroyed 800 to 1000 liters of chemically made milk on the spot. One person was arrested, and a case was registered at the Sukhan Police Station while the factory was sealed.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to ensure strict enforcement of official prices. The deputy commissioners shared details of price control actions in their respective districts. The commissioner emphasized the need to make price control measures more effective.

The meeting was also briefed on the relocation of intercity bus stands to the highway. It was reported that bus stands established within the city have been made non-functional.

The meeting was informed that, in the crackdown against profiteers, actions were taken against 138 vegetable sellers, 199 poultry sellers, and 62 meat shopkeepers in 12 days.