Commissioner Reviews Ownership Rights, Other Issues Of Flood Affectees' Colony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Commissioner reviews ownership rights, other issues of flood affectees' colony

The issues of 12 years old residential colony of Thatta finally came under discussion in the meeting presided over by Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch here at his office on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The issues of 12 years old residential colony of Thatta finally came under discussion in the meeting presided over by Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch here at his office on Wednesday.

The residential colony having 2200 houses was established for flood affected people in 2010 with financial assistance of Turkish based donor agency and since then, the residents were facing non availability of safe drinking water, health, education, and other issues, informed the Commissioner Hyderabad. After making decision of issuing permanent ownership rights to residents of the colony under Sindh Goth Abad Scheme as the colony established on state property, the Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioner Thatta Usman Tanveer to prepare a comprehensive summary and send to Sindh Chief Secretary so that the issues of the colony could be settled on permanent basis.

All formalities should be completed in accordance with rules and regulations and according to the decision of the court, he added. He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to form a committee under supervision of Assistant Commissioner which could ensure the availability of safe drinking water, health, education and other facilities so that the said colony could be converted into the best residential colonies of the district. Among others, Assistant Director Provincial Disaster Management Aftab Bozdar also attended the meeting.

