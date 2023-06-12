Commissioner reviews pace of work on health projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, visited the extension block of Chaudhary Perviaz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) and Nishtar-II to review the pace of work on Monday.

He asked CPEIC MS, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, to get machinery installed on the floor of the extension besides sign boards to guide the patients and their attendants, especially for those who pour into the hospital from far-flung areas.

He informed that the Punjab govt was injecting billion of rupees into mega health projects adding that guides should appoint at Nishtar Hospital for people's guidance about different wards, sections, laboratories etc.

XEN Building department, Haider Ali briefed the commissioner that they were waiting for an electricity connection from MEPCO and added that 40 rooms of OPD have been constructed.

The extension will be accomplished by Oct 30 this year, he stated.

Earlier, the commissioner held a meeting at his office about health projects attended by NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Rao Amjad, Director Development, Robina Kausar and others.

He asked the Nishtar administration to convert Nishtar Hospital to solar panels and make it functional at the earliest.

Khatak stressed the need of speeding up steps to make Nishtar-II OPD operational.