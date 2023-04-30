UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Pace Of Work On Nishtar-II Hospital Project

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Aamir Khattak, paid a visit to under construction Nishtar-II hospital to review the pace of work on the project on Sunday.

The Commissioner said that the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister has given deadline for completion of civil work of the project by May 30 and added that the early completion of the project would benefit the citizens of South Punjab.

The fruits of the government policies would reach the people by completing the uplift projects on time, he added.

He directed the officials concerned to speed up the electricity connection process for the hospital and took detailed briefings on the completion and progress of Nishtar-II hospital.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang, Director Development Robina Kausar, Ac Sadar Amir Iftikhar and other officials were present.

