Commissioner reviews pace of work on various projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah under the Chief Minister program Awami Agenda on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to review the pace of work on ongoing, new, and proposed developmental projects in different sectors of various districts in the division.

The meeting besides others was also attended by the authorities concerned of the Nation Building Departments. A detailed briefing was given on developmental projects at the meeting.

After threadbare discussion, certain important decisions were taken on this occasion.

All the Deputy Commissioners were directed to continuously monitor the developmental projects in their respective districts as well as hold regular monthly review meetings.

Commissioner Kohat on this occasion, announced that he, along with the relevant technical staff, will personally inspect the major developmental projects at every district each week. He warned that no compromise would be made on the quality, quantity, and completion time of the work.

